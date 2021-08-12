ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Detectives with Asheville PD are looking for information on an incident where someone was shot 10 times on a porch.
At 7:36 p.m. on Wed., Aug. 11, officers arrived to a home on Shiloh Road and found a person who was shot 10 times on the porch, according to police. The gunshot victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries but is in stable condition.
Police said they found 17 shell casings from three different guns.
The department said a person of interest has been identified but they are still seeking the public's help.
Anyone with information is asked to call 828-252-1110.
