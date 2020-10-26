Forest City Larceny Suspect

 Forest City Police Department

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, the Forest City Police Department requested the public's assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for larceny. 

The police department said officers responded to a Wal-Mart in reference to a incident involving larceny. The suspect left the area in a blue Nissan Titan before the officers' arrival.

Police described the suspect as a white male wearing a dark colored ball cap, dark shirt, and jeans.

If you have any information, please contact MPO Scott Haynes at Forest City Police Dept. at (828) 245-5555 or (828) 286-2911.

