ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police Department seeks the public's assistance in locating a suspect involved in a shooting from July 28.
APD said after continuing an investigation from a shooting incident that occurred on Virginia Avenue, 21-year-old Jonathan Andrew Mejia has been identified as the offender.
Police said Mejia has been charged with the following offenses:
- Discharging a firearm into occupied dwelling
- Discharging a firearm within city limits
- Possession of a stolen firearm
The APD asked the public to exercise caution if he is encountered as he is known to be armed.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Jonathan Andrew Mejia they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
