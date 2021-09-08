GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department is asking for info after a woman and house was found shot at on Wisewood Circle Tuesday night.
The department said they went to Wisewood Circle at 10:30 p.m. after received reports of multiple gunshots fired. One home was hit by gunfire and a woman received a gunshot wound to her lower leg while laying her bed sleeping.
Police said her injury is non-life threatening.
The department also mentioned after the shooting, a car was heard leaving the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenwood Police Department through Facebook or by calling 864-942-8407.
