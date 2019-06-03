GREER, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- On May 24th just before midnight, a shooting occurred on Mountain View Ave, police say.
Officers say around 5 to 7 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition were fired into a residence.
A few days later, on May 27th, the same residence experienced an attempted burglary while the homeowner was present; but they were unable to get a view of the suspect.
If you see any suspicious vehicles, people or have any information/footage in the area of this incident please e-mail tellis@cityofgreer.org or call 864-877-7906.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.