GENERIC - Break in home invasion glass shattered

(file photo | Associated Press)

GREER, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- On May 24th just before midnight, a shooting occurred on Mountain View Ave, police say.

Officers say around 5 to 7 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition were fired into a residence.

A few days later, on May 27th, the same residence experienced an attempted burglary while the homeowner was present; but they were unable to get a view of the suspect.

If you see any suspicious vehicles, people or have any information/footage in the area of this incident please e-mail tellis@cityofgreer.org or call 864-877-7906. 

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.