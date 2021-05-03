ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Asheville Police Department said they are investigating a drive-by shooting at a home in North Asheville.
According to the police department, at approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday, a home was struck by gunshots during a drive-by shooting. Upon arrival, officers found six shell casings. No one was in the house at the time of the shooting.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Asheville PD at (828) 252-1110.
