Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in North Carolina are requesting assistance to locate a suspect they say has been charged in a homicide.
Police say Marteise Javon Hines has been charged in connection the the shooting that occurred Thursday on Reed Street in south Asheville.
Hines is known to frequent the area of south Asheville and the Montford community according to officers.
Police say he has been charged with first degree murder, armed robbery, attempted breaking and entering and possession of a firearm by a felon.
According to Asheville Police, Hines should be considered armed and dangerous. If seen police urge the community to exercise extreme caution and to call 9-11 immediately.
Hines is the second suspect police have mentioned in this case.
On Thursday, officers said they had a suspect in custody after the fatal shooting but at the time did not release that person's name. They said they took that suspect into custody after negotiators spoke with the barricaded suspect.
Anyone with information on the location of Hines is asked to call Asheville Police at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.
