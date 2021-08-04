ATHENS, GA (FOX Carolina) - Police are stressing the danger of laced candy after Fentanyl-laced hard candy was found by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
According to the department, Jolly Rancher candy was melted, infused with Fentanyl and reformed into gummy bear shapes.
Police mentioned that these Fentanyl-laced products are dangerous to all ages because even a small amount of Fentanyl can kill you.
It's also dangerous because of how easy it is to mistake the drug for a candy that is common, according to police.
MORE NEWS: Chief: Narcotics dealer arrested by multiple agencies at church in Laurens Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.