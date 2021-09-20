ASHEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Five shell casings were found in the parking lot of a business after multiple reports of gunshots in the area Monday morning, according to the Asheville Police Department.
The shell casings were found in the parking lot of a business at 237 Haywood St. around 2 a.m., according to the department.
No one was injured, according to police.
If you know anything about the shooting, you can text TIP2APD to 847411 or by calling 828-252-1110.
Since January 1, the department has gotten 408 calls for shootings are someone being shot. Twenty-seven people have been shot in Asheville this year.
