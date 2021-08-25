SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A shooter who killed a man near John B. White St. Blvd. and Reidville Road in July will not be charged, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.
The department said they sent officers to the scene of the shooting at a Spinx Station around 10:50 p.m. Friday July 9.
Witnesses told officers they were in a parking lot when a black man on a moped approached them.
An argument began between one of the people in a vehicle and the person on the moped, according to officers. Officers say that they do not know why the two were arguing.
The four people in the vehicle left the parking lot and drove across the street to the Spinx Station. The person on the moped followed and the argument continued, according to officers. The encounter became physical and the person on the moped began to shoot, according to officers.
Officers say that one victim was hit at least once in the upper torso. He was taken to the hospital but later died.
The victim was identified by the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office as 26-year-old David Nickolitich Pugach of Spartanburg.
Another victim was hit in the back but suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was not taken to the hospital.
The suspect on the moped ran from the scene on Hidden Hill Road towards East Black Stock Road, according to officers. Officers described the suspect as a black man with dreadlocks driving a black or green moped.
On Aug. 25, Major Art Littlejohn with the police department said they were able to locate the shooter. However, based on evidence, video, and witness statements, the police department came to a conclusion that the suspect will not be charged for the death of Pugach.
