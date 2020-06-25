GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood Police said Thursday afternoon they were investigating a shooting on Vintage Court that claimed a woman's life.
The shooting happened just before 2 p.m.
No other details were immediately available.
