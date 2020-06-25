GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood Police said Thursday afternoon they were investigating a shooting on Vintage Court that claimed a woman's life.
The shooting happened just before 2 p.m.
Police said the shooting happened in the road and may have stemmed from an argument.
The victim was found in a bend in the road. Police do not think she lived near where the shooting occurred.
Investigators have cleared the scene and are now following up on leads, police said.
The coroner identified her as 21-year-old Kamesha Tynal Craig of Greenwood. The manner and cause of death is still under investigation.
Greenwood PD later named a suspect in connection with the shooting. They're looking for Mandrekus Tyrez Smith, who was identified by witnesses. He is now wanted for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
If you know where he is, you're urged to call law enforcement immediately.
