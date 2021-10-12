SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A nearby elementary school was on lockdown while police arrested a man involved in a shooting at an apartment complex, according to Spartanburg Police Department.
Spartanburg District Seven said around 9:15 a.m., someone was shot at the Arbor Glen apartment complex on Fernwood Glendale Road across from Jesse Boyd Elementary School. The school called an EMS after the victim walked to the school looking for help and officials placed the school on lockdown. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that the victim was suffering from a single gunshot wound to his lower right side.
Major Art Littlejohn with the department said officers responded to the scene at around 9:35 a.m. using a K-9 track and setting up a perimeter, the man was found at 10:20 a.m. in a nearby breezeway of the apartment building. The district told us the lockdown was lifted around the same time
Officers confirmed that the suspect, Sammy Lee Ellis Jr., was taken into custody. The victim told officers that the suspect was his mother's former boyfriend.
The department said this is an active ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or the Spartanburg Police Department.
