GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville Police say multiple officers were on scene near a Haywood Road restaurant Sunday afternoon in pursuit of a suspect they say is now detained.
Dispatch says the call came in around 1:18 p.m. The pursuit led several police officers to Copper River Grill along Haywood Road.
Police say a person was suspected of shoplifting at a nearby store, and led loss prevention through the parking lots to the restaurant. The person had been detained as of 1:30 p.m.
A K-9 unit was also deployed during the pursuit.
