GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greer police say nobody was hurt after a gun went off during a disturbance at a business Friday evening.
Lt. Patrick Fortenberry says officers were called to the business on Old Woodruff Road just after 8 p.m. Fortenberry says someone involved in the disturbance shot into the ground, but nobody was hurt.
Greer PD is still investigating what happened.
