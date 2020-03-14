GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood police are investigating reports of shots fired in the parking lot of the Greenwood Mall Saturday afternoon.
Greenwood PD reports the call came in around 3:25 p.m. They say a group of males were in an argument when witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots.
So far, no injuries have been reported, and the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.