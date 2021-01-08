Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Greenville have closed off a roadway following the formation of a sinkhole early Friday morning.
According to the Greenville Police Department's Twitter page, the sinkhole is located on Duvall Drive.
Police say the roadway is closed between Parkins Mill Road and Parkins Lake Road.
Public works crews are in the area and installing a detour.
We'll update as we learn more information.
