Thomas Arnold

Thomas Arnold

 (Photo: Brevard PD/ June 29, 2019)

BREVARD, NC (FOX Carolina) - Brevard police say a man who went missing earlier in the week has been located safely.

According to a Silver Alert issued early Saturday morning, police were looking for 86-year-old Thomas Everett Arnold, who was last seen on June 27. Brevard PD says Buncombe County S.O. found him.

