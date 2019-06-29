BREVARD, NC (FOX Carolina) - Brevard police say a man who went missing earlier in the week has been located safely.
According to a Silver Alert issued early Saturday morning, police were looking for 86-year-old Thomas Everett Arnold, who was last seen on June 27. Brevard PD says Buncombe County S.O. found him.
