SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Police in Charleston, SC said a Simpsonville child is back home with his family after he drove alone for nearly 200 miles from the Upstate to the Lowcountry.
Public Information Officer Charles Francis said in a news release a Charleston officer was parked in a parking lot just after 12 a.m. Monday when the vehicle being driven by the 11-year-old pulled up next to him.
The child reportedly told the officer he had just driven three hours from Simpsonville and was lost.
“He told Officer Braun he took his brother’s car and drove to Charleston to live with an unknown male he met on Snapchat,” Francis stated.
The boy had been using his father’s tablet device to get GPS directions to meet the man in Charleston. However, when the tablet device lost GPS signal, the boy also lost the address and could not retrieve it. Francis said Snapchat messages disappear or are deleted after they are read.
The officer called the boy’s father in Simpsonville and alerted him to his son’s whereabouts.
“His father was in the process of reporting his son missing with the Simpsonville Police Department,” Francis said.”
The family then drove to Charleston and picked up the boy and his vehicle.
Police kept the tablet as evidence and said they will analyze the device.
Police advised parents to read about internet safety for children at this link.
