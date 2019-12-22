Ashton Clark

Ashton Clark is accused of slamming his own child against a wall and throwing the child against furniture. This person is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

 (Photo: Simpsonville PD/ December 22, 2019)

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Simpsonville police say a man was arrested for slamming his child's head into a wall and throwing the child against furniture.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Ashton Clark on Saturday, December 21, after finding his child unresponsive at a home within city limits. Arrest warrants released by Simpsonville PD indicate the child suffered severe head injuries that required hospitalization and intensive critical care.

According to the warrant, he slammed the child against the wall twice and threw the child against two different pieces of furniture.

Clark was charged with abuse to inflict great bodily injury upon a child. He was jailed and granted a $25,000 bond. He remains behind bars as of writing.

