CALHOUN FALLS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Sheriff confirmed Thursday that his office and SLED are working to track down a murder suspect who is accused of removing his home detention ankle monitoring and fleeing.
Sheriff Ray Watson said that suspect is Robert Martin, a suspect in a 2019 killing in which a woman was stabbed to death inside her home.
Watson said Martin had been held in the county jail before he was released on home detention.
Watson said the search was not an active manhunt, more of an ongoing investigation.
SLED is the lead agency in the investigation and a spokesman for the agency said agents do not believe there is a public threat.
PREVIOUSLY - SLED: Man charged with murder after woman was stabbed in Abbeville Co. home
