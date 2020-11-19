Robert Kenneth Martin

Robert Kenneth Martin was charged by SLED officials with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to the fatal stabbing of a woman at an Abbeville home on August 16. 

 Source: Abbeville County Detention Center

CALHOUN FALLS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Sheriff confirmed Thursday that his office and SLED are working to track down a murder suspect who is accused of removing his home detention ankle monitoring and fleeing.

Sheriff Ray Watson said that suspect is Robert Martin, a suspect in a 2019 killing in which a woman was stabbed to death inside her home.

Watson said Martin had been held in the county jail before he was released on home detention.

Watson said the search was not an active manhunt, more of an ongoing investigation.

SLED is the lead agency in the investigation and a spokesman for the agency said agents do not believe there is a public threat.

