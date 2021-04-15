ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville said both the east and westbound lanes of Smoky Park Highway were closed off Thursday afternoon while officers investigated a shooting.
Police tweeted that the victim was riding in a car and was shot by a person in another vehicle. That victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No other details were released.
The incident was the second shooting police were investigating on Thursday that left a victim critically wounded.
