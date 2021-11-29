UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- School administrators found a 9mm pistol in a car in a student parking lot at Union County High School Monday, according to a report.
A police report says a student resource officer (SRO) and school administration were made aware of a student's Instagram post over the weekend. The post was a picture of an AR rifle in the front seat of a vehicle.
Due to the post not being during school hours and on school grounds, the SRO did not have jurisdiction, according to the report.
The report says school administrators searched the student's book bag and car Monday morning to ensure the safety of other students. No weapons were found in the bag, but a loaded PT 111 Millennium Taurus 9 mm was found in the car.
The student was charged by police with carrying on school property.
MORE NEWS: Spartanburg District Five to break ground for new middle school
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.