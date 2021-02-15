SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police say a dispute spurred by social media lead to gunshots ringing out at a local restaurant Sunday afternoon.
Maj. Art Littlejohn with SPD says it happened around 3:45 p.m. at the Church's Chicken on N. Church Street. Littlejohn says officers didn't find any parties involved in the shooting, as they all fled before police arrived.
However, Littlejohn says witnesses did confirm to officers that the conflict arose from a social media post that involved interaction between one of the shooters and an employee at the restaurant. Several shots were fired in the shooting, but nobody was seriously hurt.
According to an incident report, police found four shell casings inside the restaurant: 1 in the hallway near the restrooms and three in the main dining room.
The incident report also states that witnesses saw the people involved in the shooting flee in two vehicles: a white car and a black car.
The investigation is still ongoing and SPD is still interviewing witnesses. As of writing, no arrests have been made. Littlejohn urges anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip at 1-888-CRIMESC.
