ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police said additional officers will be at Asheville High School on Thursday as a precautionary measure after an investigation into a social media threat on Wednesday was deemed not credible.
The police department and Asheville City Schools began investigating after the threat was brought to the school resource officer’s attention.
“It was determined that there was no imminent threat to the school, students, or staff/faculty,” said Christina Hallingse, public information officer for Asheville police, in an e-mail. “As a precautionary measure, APD is providing extra patrol presence at the school today.”
The school district said the school’s principal emailed a statement to parents Wednesday night about the issue.
