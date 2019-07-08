SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg Police Department said their office was dispatched to a bizarre call at a home on N. Highpoint Road Sunday morning.
According to a police report, an officer responded to the home around 8:45 a.m. in reference to an indecent exposure.
Police said a woman at the home told them she was outside with her dog when the suspect, Shawn Clark, approached her and asked if he could rake her leaves.
Though she told him she wasn't interested, the woman said she offered him water in a Styrofoam cup. She then told him she had to get ready for church, and went back inside.
She expected him to leave – but police say he didn't.
According to the police report, a female victim in the home says after her mother came inside, she watched Clark walk back into their backyard. From a peephole, the girl said she saw Clark stand before their back steps pleasuring himself, the report states.
When he was finished, she said he tried to hop their fence but was unable to get out. A short while later, police arrived and detained Clark.
The responding officer said when they searched him, Clark had his pants unzipped and was exposed.
Clark was transported to the Spartanburg County Detention Center and charged with indecent exposure.
