Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday officers with the Spartanburg police department responded to a 9-11 call after a man said he was attacked by a dog off Brawley Street.
Police say the victim was walking along Alley Street on his way to Bawley when a dog charged into the street barking and growling at him. The victim told police the dog then bit him in the left leg, backed up and charged at the man again.
According to police, the victim stabbed the dog in the area of its mouth and jaw causing it to retreat, at which time police say a woman came out to get the dog.
When police arrived on scene, they spoke with the woman who had the dog tied up and she told officers that she was keeping the dog for a friend who could not have it at her apartment.
Police say they informed the woman that due to the aggressive nature of the dog it would be considered a dangerous animal and that the city has strict conditions under which a dangerous animal could be kept.
Officers then told the woman because she had possession of the dog for two months, that legally she was responsible for the animal and that her other option was to surrender the dog for humane euthanasia.
Police said the woman tried to contact the dogs owner multiple times, but after failing to contact her, she made the decision to surrender the animal.
Police say the dog was taken to the Spartanburg Humane Society where it was humanely euthanized.
