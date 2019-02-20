SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) Spartanburg Police said Wednesday that a woman was arrested and charged after a man was stabbed at an Upstate apartment complex Tuesday morning.
According to officers, they were called to Norris Ridge Apartments around 10:15 a.m. in reference to a stabbing incident. Prior to arrival, officers were advised that the suspect was no longer on scene- but walking on a nearby street.
One officer made contact with the victim who told them that Crystal Smith had been living with him and his grandmother to assist with her medical conditions.
The officer's police report says that Smith and the victim were in a relationship, but had broken up the day before the incident. The victim told officers that Smith became agitated when he gathered her belongings and put them outside of the home.
She reportedly charged at the victim, and attacked him- eventually bringing both of them to the floor. The man told officers he was able to pin Smith underneath him in an effort to protect himself from her assault.
Officers say the victim then asked Smith to leave, and that's when she allegedly grabbed a pocket knife with a 3-inch blade and took a swing at him. The victim said he tried to shut the door to the apartment, but Smith blocked his attempt and stabbed him in his bicep.
While Smith was attempting to leave the scene, officers say the victim called 911 to give them her whereabouts. She was located on Concord Street near Bunker Street and detained.
Officers say Smith told them she had disposed of the pocket knife in a manhole near the intersection of Norris Street and Beacon Street.
The victim declined transport to the hospital, and was instead bandaged by EMS on scene, police said.
Smith has been charged with domestic violence- high and aggravated, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.