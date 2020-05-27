Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are working to end a standoff related to a stabbing that happened around 4:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.
According to police, the stabbing took place near an apartment complex at 15 Woodfin Street where the suspect is now barricaded.
Police and crisis negotiation teams are working to get the suspect to safely come out without further incident.
According to a police spokesperson, the victim of the stabbing has "life-threatening injuries".
We're told at this time, surrounding apartments have been cleared and police are asking people to avoid the area at this time due to police activity.
We'll update as more details become available.
More news: Tropical development off SC coast possible
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.