Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville say a man barricaded himself inside a home and witnesses told officers he fired a gun and threatened a neighbor.
According to police the situation began around 4:30 a.m. Officers told FOX Carolina the situation happened at a home off Sand Hill Road in West Asheville. Police say a crisis negotiation team is on scene.
Surrounding homes have been notified by police and residents are asked to shelter in place.
In an update at 12:15 p.m., police said the suspect, Chad Nathaniel Sexton, has been safely taken into custody.
Police said Sexton is charged with attempted first degree murder.
