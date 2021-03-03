Police say witnesses reported a man threatened neighbors then fire a gun before barricading himself in a home in West Asheville.

Chad Nathaniel Sexton

Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville say a man barricaded himself inside a home and witnesses told officers he fired a gun and threatened a neighbor. 

According to police the situation began around 4:30 a.m. Officers told FOX Carolina the situation happened at a home off Sand Hill Road in West Asheville. Police say a crisis negotiation team is on scene.

Surrounding homes have been notified by police and residents are asked to shelter in place. 

In an update at 12:15 p.m., police said the suspect, Chad Nathaniel Sexton, has been safely taken into custody.

Police said Sexton is charged with attempted first degree murder, intent to kill with a firearm, homicide, and possession of firearm by felon.

