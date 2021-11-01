EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – A man has barricaded himself in an Easley home after a dispute with his mother, according to the Easley Police Department.
The incident is at a home on Longview Terrace, according to the department.
A gun went off in the home as well, but we don’t know who shot the gun, according to police.
No injuries were reported.
We’ll bring you more information as it develops.
