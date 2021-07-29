GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Police still need your help finding out who shot and killed a man during a cookout at a park, according to the Greenville Police Department.
Devante Markis Jennings, 24, was found dead after a shooting at Conestee Park around 10 p.m. Friday, July 16, according to the department. Three others were also injured.
Detectives found out that there had been a large gathering for a cookout and at some point, someone came up to the group and began shooting.
Detectives also say the believe the group attending the party was targeted and it wasn’t a random act of violence.
If you know anything about the shooting, you’re asked to call the department at 864-467-4386 or Crimestoppers at 864-232-7436.
MORE STORIES: Coroner identifies shooting victim found near Conestee Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.