SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Over a month later and Spartanburg Police are still looking for the suspect(s) who shot and killed Leonard Lee Lyles, III.
On Aug, 28, Leonard, 36, of Spartanburg, was killed in a shooting on Oliver Street. Police say he was standing near the roadway speaking to someone, when he was shot several times in the legs and upper body. He later died on Oct. 1 in the hospital.
Leonard's mother, Melissa Lyles, is begging the community to come forward. She remembers her son's big personality.
"The kids loved him because was 6'5. And he was a gentle giant to the kids," Melissa said, "Len was a very outgoing person. He liked to joke around. He loved his daughters."
Melissa says the night her son was shot, he was supposed to bring his daughter to stay with them, but he never showed up. That's when she knew something was wrong.
