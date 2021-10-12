This Spartanburg family is speaking out after a victim was shot and killed last month

Leonard Lyles

Leonard Lyle's parents hold his photo.

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Over a month later and Spartanburg Police are still looking for the suspect(s) who shot and killed Leonard Lee Lyles, III.

On Aug, 28, Leonard, 36, of Spartanburg, was killed in a shooting on Oliver Street. Police say he was standing near the roadway speaking to someone, when he was shot several times in the legs and upper body. He later died on Oct. 1 in the hospital.

Leonard's mother, Melissa Lyles, is begging the community to come forward. She remembers her son's big personality.

"The kids loved him because was 6'5. And he was a gentle giant to the kids," Melissa said, "Len was a very outgoing person. He liked to joke around. He loved his daughters."

Melissa says the night her son was shot, he was supposed to bring his daughter to stay with them, but he never showed up. That's when she knew something was wrong. 

"I texted him and I said, 'Hey, are you OK?' I said, 'You were supposed to bring [her] over.' And I never heard from him," Melissa said, "And then, probably about 4 o'clock-ish, we received a call saying that he had been shot."
 
Melissa says she didn't find out her son was shot until hours afterward. She says Leonard's girlfriend broke the news when someone else told her. 
 
"We were devastated with how we found out, but he fought for five weeks," Melissa said.
 
Five weeks later, and still no answers. Spartanburg Police say no one has come forward. 
 
Melissa and her husband are pastors at Real Talk Christian Ministries. Her prayer is for whoever did this to face the consequences.
 
"As Christians, as believers—we forgive the person or people that are responsible for our son's death, but we still want justice. And I'm not going to stop until we get justice. And I expect the city to contact us," Melissa said.
 
She's also hoping for more transparency from Spartanburg Police.
 
Police are hoping someone comes forward and so does Melissa. She says the streets are talking, but not to the police.
 
"Not only do we want justice as his parents, but many others want justice, as well, because it could very well be their daughters or their sons. And many people are in the same shoes that we're in—unsolved murders. It can't become a norm in the Black community. And the Black community is not talking to the police," Melissa said.
 
Leonard leaves behind two daughters. The family was struck with grief again. Leonard's second cousin died five days after him. They attended Leonard's funeral Monday and the cousin's on Tuesday.
 
They're planning a vigil Saturday. More information to come.
 
Anyone with information on what happened should contact Spartanburg Police.
 

