ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department (APD) is seeking help from the public to identify two suspects involved in an armed robbery incident from Oct. 29.
According to APD, at approximately 9:45 p.m., police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Tienda Chapala on Sweeten Creek Road. The store employees reported that they were closing the store for the evening when they were approached by two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun and demanding money. The alarm to the store was activated, causing the suspects to flee and leaving the victim unharmed.
Police said the suspects were described as two males, short in stature and thin build, wearing dark clothing, and Halloween-type masks.
APD said the incident remains under investigation.
If anyone has information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspects, they are encouraged to contact the APD at 828-252-1110.
