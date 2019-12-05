ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson police said a vehicle crashed into a utility pole Thursday as an officer was attempting to pull the car over.
Captain Mike Aikens said an officer spotted vehicle that matched a stolen car description going 100 miles per hour on Whitner Street.
The officer turned on his blue lights and by the time the officer turned around, Aikens said the officer saw the car had crashed into the pole near Boyd Street.
The pole was snapped in half by the impact.
Aikens said investigators confirmed the vehicle in the crash was stolen.
No word yet on the suspect.
Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
MORE NEWS - More Americans will have to work for food stamps under new Trump rule
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.