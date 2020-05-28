GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said a vodka van that was stolen from downtown on Wednesday was recovered on Thursday.
Police said a Grey Goose van was stolen from East North Street, alongside City Tavern, where it was parked on Wednesday.
Officers recovered it at the QT on Academy Street Thursday morning and said they made 2 arrests.
The suspects’ names and charges have not been released.
