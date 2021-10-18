ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Police in Asheville say they are looking for a man accused of attacking a supermarket employee with a knife during a robbery on Friday.
According to a release from the police department, the incident happened at Earth Fare when the employee was approached by a man behind the store asking for money.
After telling the man no, police say that he took out a large knife and threatened the employee. According to officers, the employee then took out his wallet when the suspect slashed at him, cutting part of his arm and hand.
The police department says that the employee was hospitalized after the incident.
Officers describe the suspect as being around 5-foot-7, 5-foot-8 with a large build and black hair. The suspect was seen wearing a dark green shirt while heading towards I-240, according to a release.
Anyone with information is encouraged to text TIP2APD to 847411 or by calling the police department at 828-252-1110.
