MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) – Marion police said a student suffered a minor injury during a fight Thursday morning at East McDowell Middle School.
Two students were involved in the fight.
Police said that during the fight, “one student produced an object, which was used to cause a very minor abrasion to the other student involved,” according to a news release.
The school was placed on a soft lockdown as a precaution while police and school officials investigated.
The injured student was treated by the school nurse.
No one else was hurt.
The soft lockdown has since been lifted.
Police did not offer further clarification on the object used to cause the abrasion.
The students’ names are not being released.
