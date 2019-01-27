Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville Police are responding to a scene along Old Augusta Road and Jacob Road.
Greenville Police say a subject with multiple warrants out was spotted in the neighborhood. The officers engaged him in a foot chase. K-9 officers are out as well to assist in the search.
They have located the subject and are trying to resolve the situation peacefully. The subject is believed to be armed.
The scene is active and details are limited at this time.
