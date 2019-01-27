Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville police say a standoff near Old Augusta Road and Jacob Road ended peacefully with the suspect surrendering to authorities.
Greenville Police say a subject with multiple warrants out was spotted in the neighborhood. The officers engaged him in a foot chase. K-9 officers were sent as well to assist in the search.
They located the subject at the Shemwood Crossing apartments and resolved the situation peacefully. The subject, identified as Trayvon Hill, was believed to be armed, and threatened to take his own life. GPD says Hill had warrants for 2nd Degree domestic violence, felony possession of a firearm, and interfering with police.
Police says he eventually surrendered after his father and a female relative helped officers negotiate with him. Nobody was injured during the negotiations.
Police tell us SWAT and EMS crews were on standby along with negotiators and GCSO.
During a press conference, police emphasized that they never want to try to use lethal force and default instead to de-escalation tactics.
