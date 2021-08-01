TOCCOA, GA (FOX Carolina)- Toccoa police say that a suspect accused of shooting at least two people at gas stations is now in custody.
Police say that one victim was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the leg.
The incidents took place near a Marathon gas station as well as BP station, according to police.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that they are assisting in this case.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.
