Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, officers with the Spartanburg Police Department were dispatched to the scene of a collision off John B White Senior Boulevard and South Pinelake Drive.
When officers arrived on scene, they say they observed a gray Jeep that was laying on it's roof, and the occupants were laying on the side of John B. White Senior Boulevard. Police say they were also told a Black Toyota left the scene by way of South Pinelake Drive.
Police say all five of the victims, two adults and three kids, in the Jeep were transported by EMS to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. At this time their conditions are unknown.
Shortly after speaking with the victim who was driving the Jeep, police say they received a call about the driver of the Black Toyota being detained.
Police tell us when officers spoke to the suspect, identified as Sharodrick Jeter, he told them the victims swerved into his lane as he was pulling onto John B White Senior Boulevard from South Pinelake Drive striking his vehicle.
Police went on to say that Jeter stated he got out of his vehicle and checked on the victims, but then left the scene because he knew his license was suspended for canceling his car insurance.
Jeter was transported to the Spartanburg County Detention Center and police are seeking a warrant for leaving the scene involving personal injury.
