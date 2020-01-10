GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said an arrest has been made after a person was shot during a robbery attempt at an apartment building Calhoun Hill Way on Wednesday January 1st.
Police said a man was in his garage just after noon on Wednesday when another man walked up and asked for money.
When the victim said he didn't have any money, police said the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim in his garage.
Police said the victim's injuries were not life threatening. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries and released later that day.
Greenville police later released surveillance videos of a man they identified as a suspect in the case. The two videos featured a man in a heavy black or dark-colored coat walking and riding what appeared to be a purple child's bike.
On January 10th, Greenville Police announced 46-year-old Kevin Douglas Bowers was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and armed robbery for his involvement.
MORE NEWS - Police: Four arrested after gunfire in Greenwood; Multiple guns, bags of marijuana found
(1) comment
it appears that certain ethnic types are out of control and likely to try to murder anyone at any time .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.