SPARTANBURG (FOX Carolina) -- Police in Charleston on Wednesday said they have made an arrest after a missing woman was found dead in Spartanburg County on Monday.
Celia Sweeney was reported missing to CPD on Friday, February 28 by her coworkers and friends. Her abandoned vehicle was located late Saturday night.
Investigators said they later identified a person of interest in the case who lived along Ohenry Drive in the Inman, a community in Spartanburg County.
Charleston Police then requested the assistance of Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and State Law Enforcement Division to assist with the investigation.
The coroner said Sweeney was found dead at the address on Ohenry Drive Monday morning.
The coroner listed Celia Sweeney's cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head.
Deputies in Spartanburg County said a person of interest in Sweeney's case was also found dead Monday at the residence in Inman.
The person of interest has been identified as 32-year-old Buddy Allen Carr.
On Wednesday, Charleston police said Mark Dwayne Walton, 36, had been arrested and charged with accessory to murder.
Further details about Walton's involvement in the case have not been disclosed.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
PAST COVERAGE: Police: Missing SC woman's car found
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.