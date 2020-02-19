Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson Police have arrested a man wanted for an armed robbery in Belton, dating back to December.
According to Belton Police, Dallas Burris was stopped by officers in Anderson for an unrelated incident when the outstanding warrant was discovered.
Belton Police Chief Robert Young said back in December Burris robbed someone at Cheers & Spirits on Anderson Street.
During the incident, Burris allegedly approached the victim as he was walking to his vehicle. Police say Burris struck the victim in the head with a gun demanding money.
The victim complied, turning over several thousand dollars in cash to Burris. Burris then pulled the victim's pants down around his ankles and then fled on foot according to police.
More news: Deputies: 24-year-old Henderson County man arrested, charged with child sex crimes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.