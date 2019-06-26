ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Asheville police said a man who ran from officers and assaulted them when they pulled him out of the water on Tuesday faces a number of charges.
Police said officers responding to a report of a man actively breaking into a car located Darrien Carver at the scene and tried to arrest him. Carver ran off of a foot chase ensued.
The chase continued into the lake in Kenilworth Forest.
While officers were trying to pull Carver from the lake, police said he continued to resist and assaulted the officers.
Carver, 21, was eventually taken into custody and charged with assault inflicting serious injury on law enforcement, assault on a government official, resisting public officer, and misdemeanor larceny.
