ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a suspect has beein charged after a man was injured in an August 23 shooting.
Police said Thursday 30-year-old Terrell Antoine Mosley, of Asheville was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and inflicting serious injury, discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and possession of firearm by felon.
The shooting happened at Hillcrest Apartments. Police said a man was shot in the arm while in his vehicle. He was taken to the hospital and has since been discharged.
Anyone with information is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110 or Crimestoppers at 828-255-5050.
