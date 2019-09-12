Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, officers with Greenville Police arrested a man and charged him with kidnapping.
According to police, officers were called to the Bojangles on North Pleasantburg Drive in reference to an assault around 10:19 p.m.
Police say witnesses told officers they saw a man hit a woman and pull her into the woods nearby.
Officers with K-9's from the Greenville Police Department and deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office were deployed to the area to search for the pair. The GCSO helipoter was also used to locate the suspect.
Police say 43-year-old Dale Edward Delucenay was located with the female in the woods and taken into custody.
He was charged with domestic violence in the first degree and kidnapping.
More news: Since Saturday 4 earthquakes have been recorded in the same area of WNC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.