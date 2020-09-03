Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Hendersonville have arrested a man they say was found in the ceiling of a Taco Bell.
According to officers, they received a call for a possible breaking and entering around 4 a.m. Thursday, at the Taco Bell on Four Seasons Boulevard.
After searching the property, a suspect was discovered in the crawl space and taken into custody without incident. Police say the Henderson County Sheriff's Office and Hendersonville Fire Department assisted with the call.
The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Mostafa Kamel Hendi, was transported to the Henderson County Detention Center and is being held on a $15,800 bond.
